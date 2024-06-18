Secret Service agent robbed at gunpoint in California on night of Biden fundraiser

Secret Service agent robbed FILE PHOTO: A Secret Service agent was robbed in California on the night President Joe Biden attended a fundraiser. (Mark Makela/Getty Images)

A Secret Service agent was robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles as he returned from a work assignment, the agency said.

The robbery happened the same night President Biden visited the city for a fundraiser this past weekend.

The Tustin Police Department said in a statement released Monday that officers responded to a call of a possible robbery shortly after 9:30 p.m. Saturday at a residential community in Orange County. When they arrived they found that the Secret Service agent’s bag was stolen at gunpoint and that the agent fired his weapon during the incident.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement that the employee was “returning from a work assignment” when the robbery happened.

“The employee discharged their service weapon during the incident but unknown if the assailants were struck,” Guglielmi said, adding that the agent was not injured.

Police said that while no suspect has been found, some of the agent’s belongings were found in the area, The New York Times reported.

The Secret Service did not confirm whether the agent was working for Biden, first lady Jill Biden or former president Barack Obama, according to The Washington Post.

The three attended a fundraiser Saturday hosted by George Clooney and Julia Roberts that netted $28 million.





