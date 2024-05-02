SEE: Boaters filmed dumping trash into ocean; investigation launched

Trash in the ocean FILE IMAGE: A group of boaters were recorded dumping trash in the ocean. (showcake - stock.adobe.com)

BOCA RATON, Fla. — An investigation has begun into a group of boaters who were recorded dumping garbage into the ocean.

>> Read more trending news

The incident happened on Sunday after a boating party called Boca Bash and the video was shared on social media.

In it, you can see two people aboard the watercraft take two bins and dump the contents into the water at Boca Inlet. From a drone shot, you can see a trail of garbage floating behind the boat.

Boca Bash said, according to WPBF, “We are appalled by the video and hope the repercussions can serve as a public warning about the importance of our waters.”

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating, WTVJ reported.

They have identified several people on the boat, WPTV reported. The state attorney’s office and the FWC are determining what charges can be filed.

The state does have a litter law on the books that says that people caught illegally dumping more than 15 pounds of waste into water face first-degree misdemeanor changes that bring up to one year in jail, a $1,000 fine and up to one-year probation if convicted.

© 2024 Cox Media Group