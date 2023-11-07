Shannon Wilcox, ‘Raising Helen,’ ‘Karate Kid’ actress, dead at 80

Shannon Wilcox: The actress was married to "Godfather" actor Alex Rocco, right, from 2004 until his death in 2015. (Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Shannon Wilcox, a versatile character actress who appeared in “Raising Helen,” “Runaway Bride,” “The Karate Kid” and several episodes of “Dallas,” died Sept. 2, her daughter said. She was 80.

>> Read more trending news

Wilcox died in Los Angeles, her daughter, actress-director Kelli Williams told The Hollywood Reporter. Her agent, Peter Young, confirmed the actress’ death to Variety.

Wilcox had more than 75 film and television credits during her 45-year career, according to Deadline.

Shannon Wilcox, 'Songwriter' and 'Dallas' Actor, Dies at 80 https://t.co/ov60bpiJXm — Variety (@Variety) November 6, 2023

She made her onscreen debut on television on “Starsky and Hutch” in 1976, according to the entertainment news website. She had guest appearances on “Sirota’s Court,” “Dog and Cat,” “Hawaii Five-O,” “Hart to Hart,” “Cagney & Lacey,” “Magnum, P.I.,” “Remington Steele” and “Buck James.”

Wilcox had a recurring role in 1990 on “Dallas,” according to Variety.

She also played the mother of Elisabeth Shue’s character in “The Karate Kid” and had roles in “The Border,” “Legal Eagle,” “Songwriter,” “Six Weeks,” “Frankie and Johnny,” “The Princess Diaries” and “For the Boys,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Born Mary Kay Wilcox in Ohio, she was raised on a farm in Indiana but attended high school in Boulder, Colorado, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

She was married to John Williams 1965 and divorced him in 1984. She was then married to “The Godfather” actor Alex Rocco from 2004 until his death in 2015.

©2023 Cox Media Group