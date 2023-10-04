Baltimore police say at least 4 shot on Morgan State University campus

Morgan State: Police in Baltimore responded to a report of an active shooter at Morgan State University on Tuesday night. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE — Police in Baltimore said at least four people were shot on the campus of Morgan State University on Tuesday night.

Police and medical personnel responded to the 1700 block of Argonne Drive in Baltimore sometime after 9 p.m. EDT, WBFF-TV reported. The address is of a student dormitory at the university and was adjacent to the Northeastern District police station, according to the Baltimore Banner.

A spokesperson for the Baltimore Police Department told the television station that at least four people were shot, and the shooter is still on campus. Police spokesperson Vernon Davis confirmed that same figure to the Banner. Police told WBAL-TV that the victims were students and had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

I am on scene at Morgan State, with university leadership, BPD, and our federal and state law enforcement partners. This is no longer considered an active shooter situation, but is an ongoing investigation. Media briefing to come soon. https://t.co/PQJtViWtLv — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) October 4, 2023

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Baltimore Police Department confirmed that as of 11:45 p.m. EDT, the incident was no longer considered an active shooter situation.

BPD Officials are now confirming that this incident is no longer considered an Active Shooter Situation. Everyone is still asked to shelter in place. A media briefing will occur soon. https://t.co/C5gNIbpoLR — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) October 4, 2023

A spokesperson with Johns Hopkins Bayview Medical Center said medical personnel at the facility were treating one patient from the attack, NBC News reported.

Police said the suspected shooter fled into a dormitory. Officials said they are working to clear the dorm so they can attempt to apprehend the suspect, according to the television station.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are also at the scene, according to The Baltimore Sun.

Please Note: An active investigation is currently underway related to a report of shots being fired on or near campus. Please stay clear of the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center and shelter in place. pic.twitter.com/MI37wuaLVV — Morgan State University (@MorganStateU) October 4, 2023

There was no indication of the extent of the victims’ wounds, or whether there were any fatalities.

Officials at Morgan State have asked students to shelter in place, according to WMAR-TV.

School officials said people should avoid the area surrounding Thurgood Marshall Hall and the Murphy Fine Arts Center, WBAL reported.

Morgan State is a historically Black institution founded in 1867 as the Centenary Biblical Institute, according to The Associated Press. It moved to its current site in 1917 and was bought by the state of Maryland in 1939, according to the news organization.

Tuesday’s shooting came hours after students celebrated the coronation of Mister and Miss Morgan State University, the Banner reported. It is homecoming week at the university, culminating in a celebration on Saturday.



