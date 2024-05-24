Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge welcome first child

Sofia Richie, Elliot Grainge LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 04: (L-R) Elliot Grainge and Sofia Richie Grainge attend the 66th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for The Recording A)

Model Sofia Richie and her husband, Elliot Graige, announced they have welcomed a baby girl.

Richie, 25, announced the news on her Instagram.

It is the first child for Richie and her husband, Grainge, 30, The Today Show reported.

She shared her daughter’s name Eloise Samantha Grainge and that her daughter was born on May 20. She called it the “best day of my life,” USA Today reported.

The post was complete with a black and white photo of Eloise’s tiny feet, according to People Magazine.

Richie’s sister, Nicole Richie, commented on the post saying “I now have a new favorite EG. sorry Elliot,” according to The Today Show.

Richie confirmed the news of her pregnancy in an interview with Vogue in January.

“I found out very, very early. I was about four weeks pregnant. I was on a trip to Milan for fashion week, and I was going to the Prada show,” she told Vogue, according to USA Today. “I was doing a really quick 24-hour turnaround, and I felt terrible but didn’t think much of it. I thought it was jet lag.”

Grainge and Richie got engaged in 2022, according to E! News. The couple married about a year later on April 22, 2023, at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the South of France.

Richie is the daughter of Grammy-winning singer Lionel Richie. Grainge is the son of Universal Music Group chairman/CEO Lucian Grainge. Grainge is the founder and CEO of the independent record label 10K Projects.

