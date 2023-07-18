Special counsel told Trump he is target in Jan. 6 probe, former president says

Jan. 6 investigation FILE PHOTO: Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Trump spoke at the event held in the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Trump posted on his Truth Social platform that he has received a letter from the Department of Justice saying that he is a target of the DOJ's investigation into Jan. 6. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has been told that he is a target in special counsel Jack Smith’s probe of the Jan. 6, 2021, violence at the U.S. Capitol.

In a letter shared on social media, Trump said he learned he was a target on Sunday. The notification from the Justice Department indicates he is likely to be indicted on charges related to the investigation, The New York Times reported. Trump acknowledged the expectation on Tuesday, writing that officials gave him “a very short 4 days to report to the Grand Jury, which almost always means an Arrest and Indictment.”

It was not clear Tuesday what charges Trump might face.

Check back for more on this developing story.

