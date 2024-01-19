Sports Illustrated announces layoffs affecting most of its staff

Layoffs FILE PHOTO: Singer Beyonce Knowles arrives at a reception celebrating the 2007 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in which she appears on the cover at the Pacific Design Center on February 14, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. sports Illustrated told most of its staff it is being laid off, The Washington Post reported. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images) (Charley Gallay/Getty Images)

Much of the staff working for the iconic sports magazine Sports Illustrated learned Friday that they will be let go as part of a round of layoffs expected to impact most, if not all, of the company, according to The Washington Post and the magazine’s union.

The Arena Group bought publishing rights for Sports Illustrated from Authentic Brands Group in 2019, The Post reported. Recently, the Arena Group missed a payment for those rights and ABG revoked its publishing license, according to the newspaper and union officials.

In a note to staff members obtained by the Post, company officials said, “As a result of this license revocation, we will be laying off staff that work on the SI brand.”

The NewsGuild of New York and Sports Illustrated Union issued a joint statement confirming that workers learned Friday that the Arena Group plans to “lay off a significant number, possibly all, of the Guild-represented workers at SI, a result of Authentic Brands Group (ABG) revoking Arena’s license to publish SI.”

“We have fought together as a union to maintain the standard of this storied publication that we love, and to make sure our workers are treated fairly for the value they bring to this company,” Mitch Goldich, Sports Illustrated’s NFL editor, said in the statement “It is a fight we will continue.”

