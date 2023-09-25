Steelers’ charter plane forced to make emergency landing after Vegas win

Delayed return FILE PHOTO: Defensive end Maxx Crosby #98 of the Las Vegas Raiders tackles running back Najee Harris #22 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second quarter of their game at Allegiant Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Steelers defeated the Raiders 23-18. The Steelers' return to Pittsburgh was delayed when their plane had to make an emergency landing. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Steelers were delayed getting back to Pittsburgh after the team’s win Sunday over the Las Vegas Raiders.

>> Read more trending news

The flight chartered by the team had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, WPXI reported.

The plane landed safely after engine trouble. The team had been scheduled to get back to Pittsburgh at about 5:30 a.m. EDT, The Associated Press reported.

The team is expected to get back to the Steel City sometime on Monday, Steelers senior director of communications Burt Lauten said on X.

Our team charter plane was unexpectedly diverted to Kansas City early this morning on our way back to Pittsburgh following our game in Las Vegas. Everyone on the plane is safe, and we are making necessary plans to arrive back in Pittsburgh later today. — Burt Lauten (@SteelersPRBurt) September 25, 2023

Cam Heyward took the opportunity to tease Chief’s star Travis Kelce and his apparent relationship with singer Taylor Swift, asking if they could give the Steelers a ride back to Pittsburgh.

Yo @taylorswift13 & @tkelce we might need a ride to Pittsburgh — Cam Heyward (@CamHeyward) September 25, 2023

Before the travel delay, the Steelers beat the Raiders 23-18 on Sunday, raising the Black and Gold’s record to 2-1 and leaving the Silver and Black with 1-2.

The Steelers won’t be home long. Their next game is Sunday in Houston at 1 p.m., NBC Sports reported.