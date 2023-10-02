Stevie Nicks announces Barbie doll made in her likeness

Stevie Nicks: The singer announced Sunday night that Mattel will be releasing a Barbie in her likeness. ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks)

NEW YORK — The rumors are true: Stevie Nicks is getting a Barbie doll made in her likeness.

The longtime Fleetwood Mac and solo singer-songwriter told fans in attendance at her concert at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday night that Mattel will create an official Stevie Nicks Barbie, Rolling Stone reported.

After her performance of “Bella Donna,” Nicks, 75, revealed that the toymaker was creating a version of the iconic doll in her image.

Stevie Nicks surprised fans at Madison Square Garden on Sunday with news that Mattel is releasing an official Barbie in her likeness https://t.co/XLE6TzDyq1 — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) October 2, 2023

“I have something very exciting to share with you a few hours before the rest of the world,” Nicks told the audience, adding that Mattel approached her about the doll about a year ago. “I was very overwhelmed. Will she be like me? Will she have my spirit? Will she have my heart?”

The Barbie will be dressed in the outfit Nicks wore when the band toured in support of its “Rumours” album.

Nicks told the audience she had been carrying the Nicks Barbie on the road for the past three months, Rolling Stone reported.

Stevie Nicks debuting the Stevie Nicks Barbie at MSG one of my weirder concert experiences pic.twitter.com/C8OmlBhDWk — Matthew Perpetua (@perpetua) October 2, 2023

“When I look at her I see my 27-year-old self,” Nicks said. “I am her and she is me.”

Nicks handed a fan named Sara the Barbie she carried to the stage, and then launched into a few lines of the song of the same name that she sang with Fleetwood Mac, according to Rolling Stone.

Mattel confirmed information about the Barbie/Stevie Nicks doll, playing off her 1985 solo hit, “I Can’t Wait,” as a digital clock on its website ticked to double zeros.

