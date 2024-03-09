Streaming service MAX to start cracking down on people sharing passwords outside of households

Streaming service MAX to start cracking down on people sharing password outside of their household Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service MAX is expected to start cracking down on people sharing their passwords. (Robert Way/Getty Images)

Warner Bros. Discovery-owned streaming service MAX is expected to start cracking down on people sharing their passwords.

According to Jean-Briac Perrette, the company’s president and CEO of global streaming, the cracking down will start later this year into next year, The Associated Press reported.

It is something that other streaming services like Netflix and Disney have done to limit password sharing, the AP reported. Both companies also adjusted their prices so that cheaper ad-supported streaming services appear better for consumers.

Perrette said at the 2024 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom conference that “obviously Netflix has implemented [that] extremely successfully. We’re going to be doing that starting later this year and into ‘25, which is another growth opportunity for us,” Variety reported.

“I’m conscious of not overselling because you see Netflix’s success. Netflix was in market for 17 years. That means people were sharing passwords for 17 years. We’ve been in the market for four, if you count the HBO Max launch, and obviously we’re not quite at the same scale. But we think, relative to the scale of our business, it’s a meaningful opportunity,” Perrette said, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

