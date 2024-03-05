Super Tuesday: How many delegates will be awarded; how many needed for the nomination?

Voters Cast Ballots In States Across The Nation On Super Tuesday CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 5: A voters arrives on Super Tuesday at Mt. Moriah Primitive Baptist Church, Precinct 11 Mecklenburg County, on March 5, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. on March 5, 2024 in Charlotte, United States. 15 States and one U.S. Territory hold their primary elections on Super Tuesday, awarding more delegates than any other day in the presidential nominating calendar. (Photo by Grant Baldwin/Getty Images) (Grant Baldwin/Getty Images)

By the end of Super Tuesday, more than 70% of delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination for president will be awarded, likely placing former President Donald Trump on a short track to become the presumptive nominee of his party.

After a win in North Dakota’s caucuses on Monday, Trump had secured 273 pledged delegates. Tuesday’s Republican races in 15 states will have 865 delegates in play.

While Trump cannot secure the nomination Tuesday – he would need 1,215 delegates out of 2,429 to win the nomination – he will be close. Trump will likely go over the 1,215 mark after primary elections on March 12.

Here are the Republican delegates at stake Tuesday by state:

Alabama: 50

Arkansas: 40

Alaska: 29

California: 169

Colorado: 37

Maine: 20

Massachusetts: 40

Minnesota: 39

North Carolina: 74

Oklahoma: 43

Tennessee: 58

Texas: 161

Utah: 40

Vermont: 17

Virginia: 48

The Democrats

On the Democratic side, President Joe Biden remains the front-runner. Biden has 206 delegates. He needs 1,968 delegates out of 3,934 total delegates to win the nomination.

On Super Tuesday, Democrats will decide how 1,380 delegates will be awarded.

Iowa’s Democratic caucuses were entirely by mail beginning in January. The results of those caucuses – 40 delegates – will also be reported Tuesday to comply with the Democratic National Committee’s calendar.

Here are the Democratic delegates at stake by state:

Alabama: 52

American Samoa: 6

Arkansas: 31

California: 424

Colorado: 72

Iowa: 40

Maine: 24

Massachusetts: 92

Minnesota: 75

North Carolina: 116

Oklahoma: 36

Tennessee: 63

Texas: 244

Utah: 30

Vermont: 16

Virginia: 99

