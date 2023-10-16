Suzanne Somers: Tributes pour in after news of ‘Three’s Company’ star’s death

Fellow actors, friends and fans reacted with sorrow after learning of the actress' death.

Suzanne Somers: Tributes poured in after the actress' death was announced on Sunday. ( Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Tributes poured in from Suzanne Somers’ friends and fans after the “Three’s Company” star died Sunday.

Somers, 76, best known for her role as Chrissy Snow on “Three’s Company,” also created a lucrative empire pitching fitness and health products. She died after battling breast cancer for 23 years, her publicist said. She died a day before her 77th birthday.

“Sad so sad,” Academy Award-winning actress Goldie Hawn commented on Instagram.

Suzanne Somers, ‘Three’s Company’ star, dead at 76

Actress Morgan Fairchild tweeted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Somers was “supportive” when she experienced a health crisis due to black mold.

“When we ran into each other, she would lean over & whisper, ‘We’re survivors!’” Fairchild wrote.

Journalist Megyn Kelly said she met Somers once, People reported. Kelly tweeted that Somers “beamed kindness and beauty and love.”

American chef Sandra Lee, wrote on Instagram that Somers was “kind and generous, fun and funny.”

Lee added that Somers told her “just a few weeks ago” that she “was giving me advice on doctors and longevity.”

Comedian Adam Carolla said he was “devastated” to hear about Somers’ death.

On X he called her “a true icon and overall amazing human being.”

“You will be greatly missed, my friend,” Carolla tweeted.

ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts referenced Somers’ long battle against breast cancer, People reported.

“How sad to hear that actress and uber businesswoman Suzanne Somers has died,” Roberts tweeted. “She was going to turn 77 tomorrow. She had fought breast cancer for more than 2 decades. Will never forget her ‘Chrissy’ in the hit show Three’s Company.”

Caitlyn Jenner mourned the loss of Somers, who was her co-host on “Battle of the Network Stars,” Us magazine reported.

“We lost a true American Icon today,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “@suzannesomers you will be missed. It was always a pleasure and a riot working with you over the years! Here we are way back in the 70′s at Pepperdine with Howard (Cosell)! Rest in Peace.”

Actress Viola Davis posted a video tribute to her Instagram account, writing: “RIP Suzanne Somers. I grew up watching Three’s Company. You were a joy and forever young. Rest well.”

Monica Crowley, the former United States Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Public Affairs, called Somers’ death “devastating.”

“A true superstar who was brilliant, kind, generous, funny & lovely in every way, Crowley tweeted. “She also loved her country with her whole heart. She was truly beautiful inside & out.”

Radio host Tammy Bruce tweeted that Somers’ death was “horrible news.”

“Loved by so many, loved the country & so honest about her conservative politics, a great friend to so many,” Bruce wrote. “RIP.”

Publicist Danny Deraney tweeted that Somers was a “brilliant comic actor,” who was also one of the first “to speak up for equal pay.”

Joe Cooper also recalled Somers’ fight for equal pay, tweeting that “many people don’t know what sacrifices” she made.

Image 1 of 23
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Suzanne Somers attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Photos: Suzanne Somers through the years NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 06: Suzanne Somers attends the Clive Davis 90th Birthday Celebration at Casa Cipriani on April 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

