Teacher accused of raping student implies she’s pregnant with his child

Alissa McCommon arrested for second time A former Tennessee elementary school teacher charged with raping a child was rearrested last week for allegedly attempting to coerce the victim.

A Tennessee elementary school teacher accused of raping a boy when he was 12 years old implied in a phone call played in open court that she is pregnant with his child, according to reports.

“I’m going to raise this baby. I can do this,” Alissa McCommon, a fourth-grade teacher, can be heard saying in an alleged phone call with the victim. A recording of the call was played aloud in a Tipton County courtroom Tuesday, according to WMC-TV.

McCommon, 38, of Covington, Tennessee, is accused of sexually assaulting a boy while he was spending the night at her home in 2021. The boy was 12 at the time.

McCommon was arrested on Sept. 8 and charged with rape. She was rearrested on Sept. 28 and charged with coercing, harassing and stalking the boy.

She had been released on $250,000 bond, but her bond was revoked after McCommon allegedly contacted the boy.

“[T]he actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in a Sept. 28 statement.

Prosecutors played the call in open court almost a week after Covington police say McCommon violated the terms of her bond from a child rape charge after texting the victim, according to WREG-TV.

“I will never text you again,” McCommon allegedly said during the phone call. “You will never hear from me again. Just please don’t say anything. I’m under so much stress and I’m so scared all the time.”

“I tried to tell you. When it comes out looking like you, we don’t have to talk anymore. Just please God, tell me you’re not going to say anything. I’ll never speak to you again.”

McCommon’s attorney, Jere Mason, said that there’s limited proof that the woman in the phone conversation is his client.

“You have to go off... what is the actual proof? There was no witness that was presented as a victim or anyone like that to testify this was her,” Mason said.

Mason says police also didn’t have the phone or registration of the number to find where the threatening texts came from either.

“Obviously this is going to be a trying issue for victims and everybody involved, families,” Mason said. “It’s also a trying issue for the defendant. She’s under a lot of pressure. A lot of stress.”

McCommon’s next court date is November 27.