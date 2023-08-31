Teen fatally stabbed outside McDonald’s in dispute over sauce

Teen killed during argument over sauce 16-year-old girl fatally stabbed outside Washington, D.C., McDonald's in dispute over sauce (YvanDube/Getty Images)

A dispute on Sunday over sweet and sour sauce outside a Washington, D.C., McDonald’s ended in the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old, according to police.

>> Read more trending news

Naima Liggon, of Waldorf, Maryland, died after an altercation in a parking lot that happened around 2 a.m. Sunday, Washington Metropolitan Police said.

She was stabbed during an argument between her and two other girls outside of the McDonald’s, The Washington Post reported.

After arguing about sauce, police said, Liggon and another girl began hitting a third girl, a 16-year-old. As they tried to get into a car, the suspect “lunged” at Liggon with a 7½-inch pocketknife, hitting her in the chest and the abdomen, police said.

Liggon was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, police said. She died soon after.

Police arrested the 16-year-old girl a few hours later. Police say they found a knife while making the arrest.

The girl was charged with second-degree murder while armed, assault with intent to kill, aggravated assault, felony assault and carrying a dangerous weapon, according to The Washington Post. She pleaded “not involved,” which is the juvenile equivalent of not guilty, the Post reported.

“At the end of the day, someone is dead over a dispute over sauce,” D.C. Superior Court Judge Sherri Beatty-Arthur said, according to the Post.