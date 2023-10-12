Titanic tourist sub: Additional presumed human remains recovered from imploded Titan submersible The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) said its marine safety engineers helped recover and transfer debris from the Titan submersible and evidence from the seafloor of the North Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 4. (The United States Coast Guard/The United States Coast Guard)

The Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation (MBI) said its marine safety engineers helped recover and transfer debris from the Titan submersible and evidence from the seafloor of the North Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 4.

>> Read more trending news

The Coast Guard said, according to The Associated Press, that the recovered debris included presumed human remains.

The presumed human remains and debris was from the submersible that imploded over the summer as it was heading to look at the Titanic wreck that left the five on board dead.

Investigators believed that the submersible imploded as it descended into the North Atlantic waters on June 18, the AP reported. The company, OceanGate, has since gone out of business.

Officials with OceanGate identified the five onboard the Titan as Stockton Rush, the company’s CEO; Shahzada Dawood, and his son Suleman Dawood; Hamish Harding; and Paul-Henri Nargeolet.

A multiday search took place after the Titan reportedly went silent and captured the attention of people around the world as it tried to see the Titanic that sank in 1912, the AP said.

The recovery and transfer of remaining parts was completed on Wednesday, the Coast Guard said, according to the AP. The presumed human remains were carefully recovered and were transported to be analyzed by medical professionals in the United States.

The salvage mission was conducted under an existing agreement with the U.S. Navy Supervisor of Salvage & Diving, the Coast Guard said. It was a follow-up to initial recovery operations on the ocean floor about 1,600 feet away from the Titanic, the AP reported.

The Coast Guard said that the MBI is working with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other agencies investigating the submersible to coordinate a joint evidence review of the recovered Titan debris. This review is expected to help set up the next steps for forensic testing.