Tom Wilkinson, ‘The Full Monty’ star, dies at 75

Tom Wilkinson: Actor Tom Wilkinson attends the "Denial" premiere during the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival at Princess of Wales Theatre on September 11, 2016 in Toronto. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Tom Wilkinson, the actor best known for his roles in “The Full Monty” and “Michael Clayton,” died Saturday at the age of 75.

Wilkinson’s death was confirmed in a statement from his agent on behalf of his family, the BBC reported. It was also confirmed to CNN by his publicist, Nancy Seltzer.

“It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him,” the statement read, according to the BBC. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

No cause of death has been released, CNN reported.

Wilkinson was nominated for an Oscar for his roles in “Michael Clayton” and “In the Bedroom,” according to Variety. George Clooney starred in the film and Wilkinson had a supporting role, the BBC reported.

He appeared in many films including “Rush House,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” “The Green Hornet,” “Batman Begins,” “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” and “Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol,’ according to Variety.

He also had television roles as Benjamin Franklin in “John Adams.” He won an Emmy and a Golden Globe for this role, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

He was nominated for an Emmy for his role as James A. Baker in “Recount,” according to Variety. He also starred as Joseph P. Kennedy, Sr. in “The Kennedys.” Wilkinson also starred in Ava DuVerna’s feature film, “Selma.”

He was nominated for six BAFTA awards over his career. He won best performance by an actor in a supporting role for “The Full Monty” in 1998, The Hollywood Reporter reported. He was also nominated for nine Screen Actors Guild Awards and won twice for his parts in “Shakespeare in Love” and “The Full Monty.”

Wilkinson was born in Leeds, England in 1948. He was asked to direct a play at the age of 18 which led to the start of his career, the BBC said, per CNN.

