Top Thanksgiving food safety tips

Thanksgiving is one of the most anticipated meals of the year, so make it memorable for the right reasons. Thanksgiving food safety guidelines include tips on proper storage, food preparation and temperature recommendations and will prevent your guests from ending up with food poisoning. Follow these Thanksgiving food safety tips from the United States Department of Agriculture from the first trip to the grocery store to the final serving of leftovers.

>> Read more trending news

Buying a turkey: If you are going to serve a fresh turkey, buy it no more than two days before Thanksgiving. Keep it in the refrigerator until you’re ready to cook it, on a tray that can catch any juices that may leak.

Thawing the turkey: The USDA recommends thawing the turkey in the refrigerator, but you’ll need plenty of time since refrigerator thawing requires 24 hours for every 4 to 5 pounds. You can also resort to the microwave, following the manual’s instructions very carefully, or the cold water method, which takes 30 minutes per pound. “Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter,” the CDC warns. “A frozen turkey is safe indefinitely, but a thawing turkey must defrost at a safe temperature.” Be sure to remove the giblets after thawing and before cooking, and to cook the thawed turkey immediately if you defrost it using the microwave.

Cooking a turkey: Wash your hands with warm water and soap for 20 seconds before touching any food you’re preparing to prevent infection or illness from spreading. But don’t wash the turkey! That only spreads pathogens onto kitchen surfaces. Keep raw turkey separated from all other foods and use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils to handle raw turkey. Cook the turkey until it reaches 165 °F, using a food thermometer inserted in the thickest part of the breast, the innermost part of the thigh and the innermost part of the wing.

Practice safe stuffing: Even if a stuffed bird is a family tradition, the safest way to avoid food poisoning is to cook stuffing outside of the turkey in a separate casserole dish, where you can make sure it is cooked to a temperature of 165°F at its center (use a meat thermometer to check.) If you choose to stuff your turkey, noted the USDA, you can still prepare the ingredients ahead of time, but you should keep wet and dry ingredients separate and chill the wet ones. Add the wet ingredients to the dry right before filling the turkey cavities and cook the turkey immediately. Use a food thermometer to ensure the center of the stuffing cooks to a safe minimum internal temperature of 165°F.

The right way to handle Thanksgiving leftovers For many foodies, Thanksgiving leftovers are the best part of the meal. They’ll make gourmet renditions like crispy mashed potato and stuffing patties. But even if you just microwave green bean casserole and put together turkey sandwiches, the proper handling of leftovers is an important part of Thanksgiving food safety. “Clostridium perfringens are bacteria that grow in cooked foods left at room temperature,” the CDC notes. “It is the second most common bacterial cause of food poisoning. Symptoms can include vomiting and abdominal cramps within six to 24 hours after eating.” To prevent food poisoning from leftovers, follow this advice from the USDA :

Get leftovers into a refrigerator within two hours to keep bacteria from growing on the food.

Store leftovers in shallow pans or containers so they’ll cool faster and spend less time at unsafe temperatures between 40 °F to 140 °F.

Never store stuffing inside a leftover turkey; store meat and stuffing separately.

Don’t eat leftovers that have been in the refrigerator for more than three or four days. Consider Tuesday as the toss date. Freeze leftover turkey for up to four months, the USDA recommends.

Discard turkey, stuffing or gravy that has been left out at room temperature for more than two hours, or more than an hour in temperatures above 90 °F.

Reheat turkey to an internal temperature of 165 °F. Use a food thermometer to check the internal temperature.

For more information about food safety (in English and Spanish), call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

Cox Media Group