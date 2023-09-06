‘True Blood’ actress Marcia de Rousse dead at 70

Marcia de Rousse: The actress was best known for her work on the HBO series "True Blood." (NetPix/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Marcia de Rousse, who was cast as Dr. Ludwig on the HBO series “True Blood,” died Saturday after a long illness, her agent said. She was 70.

The actress died in Altadena, California, her agency told Variety.

“Marcia was not your typical character actor,” a statement from the actress’ representative said, according to Entertainment Weekly. “She was a 4′4″ outspoken dynamo with a distinct, sharp wit. An extraordinary woman. Marcia was a tremendous lover and supporter of all her feline friends. She adored cats, especially the strays. An advocate for her fellow disabled actors, always pushing for more opportunities for the senior disabled community.”

Marcia de Rousse, Actor in 'True Blood,' Dies at 70 https://t.co/i4XFe64LmB — Variety (@Variety) September 4, 2023

Born in Doniphan, Missouri, de Rousse attended the University of Missouri, according to The Hollywood Reporter. She moved to Los Angeles with her mother in 1980 and made her film debut in the 1981 film “Under the Rainbow.”

She appeared in several television series through the years, including stints on “St. Elsewhere” and “The Fall Guy,” Entertainment Weekly reported.

The actress also appeared in the 2002 film “Tiptoes” and “The Disappointments Room” in 2016. according to IMDb.com.

Writing on Facebook on April 30, de Rousse said that a fall in her doctor’s office was going to “lead to my death.” She added that her fall “caused my hiatal hernia to move to an area where it is now dangerous.”

“Can’t eat, can’t breathe, just general misery,” de Rousse wrote. “Thank you all for being great friends. Love to you.”

