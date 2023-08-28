Trump indictment in Georgia: Former president to be arraigned on Sept. 6

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Former president Donald Trump, his legal team and his co-defendants have found out when they will next appear in court.

Trump and the 18 other men and women charged in the efforts to overturn the Georgia 2020 presidential election results will have their arraignments scheduled for Sept. 6, several media groups are reporting.

The former president’s hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. next Wednesday and he will be the first of the 19 people to formally hear the charges against them and to enter their pleas, The Hill reported.

CNN reported that Trump may not appear in person since he legally can waive his appearance.

The hearings will happen in front of Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAffee, Bloomberg reported.

Trump will be followed by the other co-defendants in 15-minute increments, The Hill reported.

Trump and the rest of the co-defendants had all been arrested and booked in the Fulton County Jail last week, CNN reported. All but Floyd had been released shortly after being processed. The judge overseeing the case said that Floyd posed a flight risk and had a risk of committing additional felonies if released, CNN reported. Floyd said he voluntarily surrendered when he argued he was eligible for bail.

Trump was released after agreeing to a $200,000 bond, but denies any wrongdoing, calling the case a political “witch hunt,” Bloomberg reported.

