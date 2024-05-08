UmaSofia Srivastava, reigning Miss Teen USA, gives up crown

Giving up crown: UmaSofia Srivastava, who won the Miss Teen USA title in September, resigned her post on Wednesday. (Chance Yeh/Getty Images for Supermodels Unlimited)

UmaSofia Srivastava, the reigning Miss Teen USA, resigned her post on Wednesday, citing “personal values” as the reason for giving up her crown.

The move by the 17-year-old comes two days after Noelia Voigt stepped down as Miss USA.

“After careful consideration, I have decided to resign as I find that my personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization,” Srivastava wrote in an Instagram post.

Srivastava and the Miss USA organization did not respond to requests for comment, The New York Times reported.

Two days after Miss USA said she is resigning and relinquishing her crown, Miss Teen USA steps down, saying her “personal values no longer fully align with the direction of the organization.” https://t.co/Ce9I9eZmMw — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 8, 2024

Srivastava represented New Jersey when she was crowned the winner of the Miss Teen USA pageant in September 2023 in Reno, Nevada, according to the newspaper.

“I am grateful for all the support from my family, my state directors, my sister queens, and the fans who have cheered me on since I won my state title,” Srivastava wrote on Instagram. I will always look back on my time as Miss NJ Teen USA fondly, and the experience of representing my state as a first generation, Mexican-Indian American at the national level was fulfilling in itself.”

Srivastava added that she plans to continue her “relentless” advocacy for education and acceptance, spreading the message in “The White Jaguar,” her multilingual children’s book.

“This work has always been my TRUE purpose,” Srivastava wrote on Instagram.

Laylah Rose, the chief executive and president of Miss USA and Miss Teen USA, told the Times in an email on Wednesday that she and the organization had received support since the resignations.

“I know all of us who love the program want to rush out and do something,” Ms. Rose said. “My goal is to provide truly helpful steps we can take together.” She did not elaborate what those steps might entail.

“Our all-encompassing goal at Miss USA is to celebrate and empower women,” Rose said.

“UmaSofia, we are wishing you all the best Thank you for your service as Miss Teen USA‚” the organization wrote on social media, according to People. “We respect and support UmaSofia’s decision to step down from her duties. The well-being of our titleholders is a top priority. We are currently reviewing plans for the transition of responsibilities to a successor, and we will soon announce the crowning of the new Miss Teen USA.”

Srivastava added that she was looking forward to finishing her junior year in high school and applying to colleges, NBC News reported.

Voigt, who won the Miss USA crown as Miss Utah, said she stepped down to prioritize her mental health, according to Entertainment Tonight.

She was among the first people to comment on Srivastava’s post, People reported.

“I LOVE YOU! So proud of you my angel,” Voigt wrote.

