US-Israeli citizen Itay Chen was killed in Oct. 7 attack, IDF says

Itay Chen An attendee holds up a portrait of 19-year-old Israeli hostage Itay Chen as people watch on a big screen a broadcast of France's tribute in Paris to the French victims of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas against Israel outside Tel Aviv's Museum of Art, now informally called the "Hostages Square," on Feb. 7, 2024. (Ahmad Gharabli/AFP via Getty Images, File)

The Israeli Defense Forces on Tuesday confirmed the death of Itay Chen, a dual American and Israeli citizen who was believed to have been taken hostage when Hamas launched attacks on Israel in October, according to multiple reports.

Chen’s parents, Ruby and Hagit Chen, said the Israeli military told them that it got intelligence showing that their son, who served in the IDF, had been killed while “defending civilians on the border of Gaza,” The Washington Post reported.

“Our hearts are broken,” the couple said in a statement, according to The New York Times. “We loved him so much, and we would have done anything to bring him home alive.”

Earlier this year, Ruby Chen described his 19-year-old son to the Times as the “life of the party” and “connector” of their family. He grew up in Israel but often traveled with his family to visit Ruby Chen’s hometown, New York.

President Joe Biden and his wife, first lady Jill Biden, said they joined Tuesday in grieving with Itay Chen’s family.

“In December, Itay’s father and brother joined me at the White House, to share the agony and uncertainty they’ve faced as they prayed for the safe return of their loved one,” the president said.

“No one should have to endure even one day of what they have gone through. At the end of our meeting, they gave me a menorah — a solemn reminder that light will always dispel the darkness, and evil will not win.”

He reaffirmed his pledge to keep working to free those who remain hostage following the Oct. 7 attack.

“We are with you,” he said. “We will never stop working to bring your loved ones home.”

Military officials said that Itay Chen’s remains were taken into Gaza after he was killed, CNN reported. A count by the news network found that 32 of the 130 people believed to be held hostage following the Oct. 7 attack are believed to be dead.

Five Americans are believed to remain in Hamas custody as hostages, according to the Post. They were identified as Sagui Dekel-Chen, Keith Siegel, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Omer Neutra and Edan Alexander.

The bodies of at least two other Americans are also believed to be held in Gaza, the Post reported.

