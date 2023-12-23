Santa with his reindeer USDA issues permit for Santa’s reindeer to enter the United States for Christmas (VladGans/Getty Images)

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) on Thursday issued a transnit permit for Santa.

The permit will allow Santa to come into the United States on Christmas Eve at 6 p.m. and leave at 6 a.m. on Christmas local time either through or over any border port, the USDA said. Santa is a distributor with Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc.

“USDA is delighted to grant Mr. Claus and his reindeer a special permit to enter the United States, ensuring a seamless journey for the joy they bring each holiday season,” said Jenny Lester Moffitt, Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs. “We extend a warm welcome to Mr. Claus and recognize the vital role of U.S. milk and cookies in fueling his festive flight.”

Before the UDSA issued the permit, veterinary officials made sure all the reindeer met entry requirements, WIS-TV reported.

“At a recent inspection, the reindeer were found to be healthy and able to prance and paw with each hoof,” Dr. Rosemary Sifford, USDA’s Chief Veterinary Officer said.

Rudolph reportedly had a minor physical anomaly which was his red nose that APHIS noted but said it was “normal for him and not a concern,” according to WIS-TV.

“It’s important that Gifts and Good Cheer, Inc. take all the right steps and precautions to protect against the potential introduction of pests and diseases,” explained Mr. Claus. “I appreciate USDA’s assistance every year as we gear up for our big night.”

“Whether you celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Bodhi Day, Noche Buena, Winter Solstice, Kwanzaa, Diwali, or other holidays during this time of year, USDA wishes you a happy and healthy season full of time-honored traditions and celebrations,” the USDA said.