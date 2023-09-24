Usher will headline Super Bowl LVIII halftime show

Usher to perform Super Bowl halftime show: The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer was announced Sunday and will be eight-time Grammy Award-winning Usher, sources say. (Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS — The Super Bowl LVIII halftime show performer was announced Sunday and will be eight-time Grammy Award-winning Usher, the NFL said.

The NFL made the announcement Sunday on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a video of Usher featuring Kim Kardashian. Roc Nation and Apple Music also joined the announcement, Variety reported.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said in a statement obtained by ESPN. “I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Usher has won eight Grammys and previously made an appearance at the Super Bowl XLV halftime show in 2011 with the Black Eyed Peas, ESPN reported.

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul,” Jay-Z added, in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “His remarkable journey has propelled him to one of the grandest stages in the world. I can’t wait to see the magic.”

“Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn’t be more excited to have him headline this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, said in a statement obtained by Variety. “We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another halftime show for the history books.”

Usher, 44, is currently in Las Vegas with his “Usher: My Way” residency, according to The Associated Press. His residency is expected to end in December.

His “Confessions” is one of the best-selling music projects ever including No. 1 hit track “Yeah!” with Ludacris and Lil Jon, the AP reported. Usher has also been a coach on NBC’s “The Voice.”

Super Bowl LVIII is on Feb. 11, 2024, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, according to ESPN.

