USPS releases shipping deadlines for holiday season

The United States Postal Service announces its holiday shipping and mailing deadlines for the 2023 holiday season.

This holiday season, USPS is offering a new option this year called USPS Ground Advantage. It provides a simple yet reliable way to ship packages on certain dates with delivery between two to five days.

“The Postal Service is built for the holidays, serving 165 million addresses across the country and covering every state, city and town. Everyone living in the United States and its territories has access to postal products and services,” USPS said.

Here are the deadlines, according to USPS:

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

In short, the important dates are Dec. 16, Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, according to KTLA.

USPS has also announced that there will be no holiday peak or demand surcharges this year, the news outlet reported. This will help allow customers to budget more accurately for shipping costs.

International shipping depends on the destination. More information can be found on the USPS website.

To buy stamps, you can go on the USPS website or call 844-737-7826.