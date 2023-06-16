Verdict reached in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial

Pittsburgh synagogue shooting trial Pittsburgh Synagogue Shooting Trial - 6/14/23 - This was after the jurors were dismissed for the day and the legal teams and the judge were discussing the charges for the jurors and such. There was some tension. Defense on the left, government on the right. Judge and his staff in the back. (Sketches by Emily Goff)

Jurors have reached a verdict in the trial of a man accused of killing 11 worshippers at a synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018, WPXI reported.

Robert Bowers, who is accused of opening fire at the Tree of Life Synagogue on Oct. 27, 2018, could face the death penalty if he is convicted, according to WPXI. Jurors began deliberations in the case on Thursday after hearing from 60 prosecution witnesses, the news station reported.

Bowers’ defense did not present any evidence, according to WPXI.

#BREAKING The jury has reached a verdict. We will hear in 30 minutes. @WPXI — Nicole Ford (@NicoleFordTV) June 16, 2023

