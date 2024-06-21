Walmart to start using electronic shelf labels at 2,300 stores across US by 2026

Walmart stores are planning to add electronic shelf labels to its store shelves which will replace the current paper stickers.

Walmart to start using electronic shelf labels at 2,300 stores across US by 2026 Walmart stores are planning to add electronic shelf labels to its store shelves which will replace the current paper stickers. (Walmart/Walmart)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Walmart stores are planning to add electronic shelf labels to its store shelves which will replace the current paper stickers.

Read more trending news

The new technology will allow employees to update prices with just a mobile app, according to CBS News. This will be done at a faster speed as well.

The new electronic digital shelves is expected to take place at all Walmart United States locations which is about 2,300 stores by 2026, CBS News reported.

“Digital shelf labels, developed by Vusion Group, allow us to update prices at the shelf using a mobile app, reducing the need to walk around the store to change paper tags by hand and giving us more time to support customers in the store,” Walmart said in a news release.

The company is hoping that the new technology will help increase productivity, reduce walking time, make stock replenishment more simple and lead to faster order fulfillment.

The process “represents a significant shift in how I, and other store associates, manage pricing, inventory, order fulfillment and customer interactions, ensuring our customers enjoy an even better shopping experience,” Daniela Boscan, a Walmart employee who took part in testing the technology at a Walmart in Grapevine, Texas, said in a news release, according to CBS News.

More information about Walmart’s new electronic shelf labels can be found on its website.


Latest trending news:

© 2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!