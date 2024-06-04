What a guy: Rep. John Rose’s 6-year-old son steals show on House floor

Guy steals show: Guy Rose, 6, makes faces while his father, Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., addresses the House on Monday. (C-SPAN)

WASHINGTON — This little guy stole the show on the floor of the House of Representatives.

>> Read more trending news

While Rep. John Rose, R-Tenn., made an impassioned speech on Monday criticizing last week’s conviction of Donald Trump on 34 counts in a New York court, his 6-year-old son was mugging for the cameras.

Guy Rose was caught on C-SPAN cameras making several faces while his father spoke, The New York Times reported.

A child on the House floor while @repjohnrose delivers remarks. pic.twitter.com/HeNY5nNNEI — CSPAN (@cspan) June 3, 2024

The boy, who was seated behind his father and was recorded by the C-SPAN camera that documents speeches and votes while the House is in session, rolled his eyes, stuck out his tongue and made faces, according to the newspaper.

At one point, Guy reached for a stress ball he had in his pocket, the Times reported.

His actions, which began with a smile and then escalated into an amusing display of funny faces, helped release tension in an already divided Congress that returned to work on Monday.

The boy’s antics were in sharp contrast to his father’s stern comments, which included the observation that “Last Friday’s verdict was clearly the result of a prosecution in search of a crime.”

Guy was with his father to “job shadow” for the week beginning on Monday, USA Today reported. The boy had just finished kindergarten, and his mother Chelsea and 3-year-old brother Sam were back home in Tennessee.

John Rose, 59, took his son’s viral moment with good humor, according to the newspaper.

“This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother,” Rose wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

This is what I get for telling my son Guy to smile at the camera for his little brother 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/L8sLBDJt35 — Congressman John Rose (@RepJohnRose) June 3, 2024

Users on X confessed that they did not remember what the congressman said, but could recite in detail what Guy was doing.

“I didn’t hear a word he said,” X user @clalter59 wrote, according to USA Today. “This kid will be a comic one day.”

“We’re all this kid right now,” another X user posted.

We are all this kid right now. pic.twitter.com/v8IggjeaeO — ✨Observations From Life✨ (@ObsFromLife) June 3, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group