White House reporter wings it after bird lands on her head

White winged-dove: File photo. A Washington correspondent (Wild Horizons/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

WASHINGTON — A White House reporter briefly had her feathers ruffled on Tuesday when a bird dive-bombed her as she prepared for her on-air standup. But she regained her composure and winged it when the cameras rolled.

Kellie Meyer of NewsNation was preparing to go on the air from the White House when what was described as a white-winged dove landed on her head before flying away, Deadline reported.

According to a video the Washington correspondent posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Meyer ducked down as the bird created a flap.

“Oh my God, it landed on me,” she said, nearly mouthing an expletive before calming down.

“Yeah, I’m OK,” she told producers.

“I just could not believe it,” Meyer told Inside Edition. “I didn’t know what it was, I didn’t know at the time what kind of bird, what size, anything like that.

“But I was just making sure it wasn’t coming back.”

Meyer, a Pennsylvania native who has worked for NewsNation since October, documented her encounter with -- what else? -- a tweet.

“GUYS. I know there was a lot of news today but a bird landed on my head at the White House right before I went live with @LelandVittert @NewsNation,” Meyer tweeted. “He really just wanted to tune in. Our feeds room caught it and saved it of course for your viewing pleasure.”

“Didn’t think I would make ⁦@TMZ ⁩ headlines but here we are,” Meyer tweeted on Wednesday.

Perhaps the bird saw Meyer as a kindred spirit. After all, she received her bachelor of arts degree in journalism and broadcast journalism from Temple University in 2011. The school’s nickname? The Owls.


