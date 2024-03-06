Who was 2023′s highest paid actor? Forbes releases the latest list

Highest paid actor? Who is the highest paid actor according to Forbes? (Getty Images)

Forbes has crunched the numbers and has determined who the highest-paid actor for 2023 was. The answer may surprise you.

The actor topping the list didn’t appear in last year’s blockbusters “Oppenheim” or “Barbie.” Instead, he appeared on small screens thanks to Netflix.

Don’t worry, Margot Robbie is on the list.

But Adam Sandler with his $73 million ($97 million gross) was number one.

His film “Murder Mystery 2″ is the reason he was number one, with the movie being watched for 173 million hours worldwide and making the top 10 in 90 countries. In addition to the hit streaming movie, he had more than 40 stand-up comedy stops and three Netflix film projects on tap last year.

Sandler was followed by “Barbie” herself, Robbie with $59 million ($78 million gross.)

The complete top 10 is below, along with how much they were paid:

Adam Sandler, $73 million ($97 million gross) Margot Robbie, $59 million ($78 million gross) Tom Cruise, $49 million ($53 million gross) Ryan Gosling, $43 million ($50 million gross) Matt Damon, $43 million ($50 million gross) Jennifer Aniston, $42 million ($56 million gross) Leonardo DiCaprio $41 million ($48 million gross) Jason Statham, $41 million ($48 million gross) Ben Affleck, $38 million ($45 million gross) Denzel Washington, $24 million ($28 million gross)

The list was compiled, according to Forbes, “through interviews with agents, lawyers, managers, executives and industry experts, as well as data sources such as IMDBPro and Polestar. The figures represent pretax earnings for the calendar year 2023, minus fees for representation – 10% to agents, 10% to managers and 5% to lawyers, per industry standard, although some actors do not have all three.”

