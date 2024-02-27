Woman attempts to kidnap 4-year-old at Target, police say

Woman tries to kidnap child FILE PHOTO: The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday. (Sundry Photography/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who tried to kidnap a 4-year-old from a Target in Los Angeles on Sunday.

>> Read more trending news

The woman grabbed the boy from behind and carried him outside of the Westlake store, KTLA reported. Westlake is a residential neighborhood in Central Los Angeles.

The boy’s parents followed the woman out and grabbed their son from her, police said.

The woman ran from the store on Virgil St. in Westlake, according to an LAPD Community Alert notification.

Police described the suspect as a Black adult female, approximately 40 years old, standing around 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing around 150 pounds, according to KRON.

A woman who allegedly grabbed a 4-year-old boy from behind and “carried him outside” of a Los Angeles Target store is wanted for attempted kidnapping, police say. https://t.co/VLkAk8w33t — KRON4 News (@kron4news) February 26, 2024

© 2024 Cox Media Group