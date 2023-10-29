Woman found guilty for her role in execution-style murder of a man in 2018

Guilty verdict: Candice Jones was found guilty for her role in execution-style murder of a man in 2018 (Chicago Police Department/Chicago Police Department)

NAPERVILLE, Ill. — A woman is facing nearly 80 years in prison for her involvement in a man’s murder in 2018 in Naperville, Illinois, officials say.

Candice Jones, 43, was found guilty of murder related to the death of Michael Armendariz in January 2018, DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said on Friday. Jones was also found guilty of armed robbery. She was one of three people charged in the murder.

The jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning with a verdict after a four-day trial, Berlin said.

On Jan. 18, 2018, the Naperville Police Department was called out to Whispering Drive about a missing person who was identified as Armendariz, 20, according to WFLD. He was last seen on Jan. 14 around 9:30 p.m.

Prosecutors claimed that Armendariz was killed by Jones’ son, Ernest Collins, 27, WGN-TV reported. Armendariz was picked up at his apartment by Cassandra Green, 26, who was Collins’ girlfriend. He was picked up around 9 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Prosecutors said that Collins was reportedly hiding in the back seat by Green. Collins then reportedly shot Armendariz twice in the head, the news outlet reported. He died from his injuries.

Armendariz’s body was taken to Chicago by Collins and Green. They reportedly stuffed his body in a garbage can and put it in Collins’ mother’s garage, WFLD reported.

The garbage can was then moved to a vacant house by Jones’ house, Berlin said. Green and Collins took Armendariz’s keys to his apartment the following day and burglarized it.

Berlin said that Armendariz’s body was not found until months later. Jones’ was arrested on Feb. 6, 2019. Collins and Green were both arrested two days earlier on Feb. 4, 2019.

“This evening, a jury found Candice Jones, the last of three defendants charged in the murder of Michael Armendariz, guilty of first-degree murder,” Berlin said. “Guilty verdicts, however, cannot bring Michael back to those who loved him. The diabolical plot devised by Candice Jones, Ernest Collins and Cassandra Green, and the execution of that plot, left a void in the lives of Michael’s surviving family and friends that will never be filled. I wish them strength as they continue their lives, having replaced Michael’s presence with just his memory. I thank Judge Reidy for ensuring a fair trial for both sides as well as the jury for their service. I also thank Assistant State’s Attorneys Helen Kapas, Amanda Meindl and Michael Paup for their efforts in holding Candice Jones, Ernest Collins and Cassandra Green responsible for their roles in the murder of Michael Armendariz.”

Jones is expected in court next on Dec. 18 for a pre-sentence report and post-trial motions, Berlin said. She faces 75 years in prison.

Collins was found guilty on Sept. 29 of first-degree murder and armed robbery with a firearm. He is expected again in court on Nov. 29, prosecutors say. He is facing life in prison. Green pleaded guilty to a court of armed robbery with a firearm in August and is expected back in court on Nov. 13, according to WGN.