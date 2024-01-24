Woman taken into custody after body parts found inside Brooklyn apartment refrigerator

Investigation A woman was taken into custody after a wellness check led investigators to the discovery of human remains inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEW YORK — A woman was taken into custody after a wellness check led investigators to the discovery of human remains inside an apartment in Brooklyn, New York earlier this week.

New York Police Department’s chief of detectives, Joseph Kenny, told WNBC that Crime Stoppers received an anonymous tip on Jan. 22. The person said that there was possibly a body that was being stored in a refrigerator at an apartment.

Officers went to the apartment at 2069 Nostrand Avenue for the wellness check around 7 p.m., WABC reported.

A woman in the apartment let officers inside where they said they found black plastic bags with what appeared to be remains, Kenny said, according to WNBC.

Detectives were eventually able to confirm the remains were human.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody, however, police have yet to file charges, WABC reported. That could change depending on what investigators learn.

The city’s medical examiner is expected to determine the cause of death and manner of death.

