World No. 1 golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment delayed until June 3

Scottie Scheffler: The world's top-ranked golfer will be arraigned in Louisville on June 3. (Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Golfer Scottie Scheffler’s arraignment on charges following an incident with a police officer before the second round of the PGA Championship last week was delayed until June 3.

Scheffler, 27, ranked No. 1 in the world golf rankings, had been scheduled to appear in Jefferson District Court on Tuesday, the Louisville Courier Journal reported. Jefferson District Court Judge Anne Delahanty granted the delay on Monday, according to WAVE-TV.

Steve Romines, who is representing Scheffler, told ESPN that a not guilty plea will be entered. The attorney added that a conflict in his schedule was the reason the arraignment was delayed.

The golfer was detained by police and handcuffed after “a misunderstanding with traffic flow led to his attempt to drive past a police officer” into Valhalla Golf Club before Friday’s second round.

According to an arrest affidavit, Scheffler faces charges of second-degree assault, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding signals from an officer directing traffic, the Courier Journal reported.

Scheffler was heading to Valhalla early Friday, shortly after John Mills, a PGA volunteer, was struck and killed by a shuttle bus, according to WAVE-TV. Mills, 69, was pronounced dead at the scene at about 5:09 a.m. EDT, ESPN reported.

Police in the area were attempting to direct traffic when they stopped Scheffler, who was attempting to arrive at the course before his tee time, WAVE reported.

According to an arrest report, Scheffler was driving a credentialed PGA courtesy vehicle. Officers said the golfer “refused to comply and accelerated forward, dragging the officer” to the ground.

Detective Bryan Gillis, alleges that he stopped Scheffler’s SUV outside the golf course and attempted to give him instructions, ESPN reported. Gillis said that when the vehicle accelerated, he suffered injuries to his left wrist and knee, according to the sports news outlet.

A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson told ESPN on Saturday that Gillis failed to activate his bodycam video recorder during Friday’s incident.

Scheffler was released on his own recognizance and teed off on schedule at the tournament, WAVE reported. He shot a 5-under-par 66 and eventually finished in a four-way tie for eighth place after shooting 2-over-par 73 on Saturday and 6-under-par 65 on Sunday.

“My situation will get handled,” Scheffler told reporters after the incident. “It was a chaotic situation and a big misunderstanding.”

Josh Abner, a spokesperson for the office of Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell, said prosecutors objected to Romines’ motion before it was approved, the Courier Journal reported.

