‘You’re so cool’: Burglar stops to pet family dog while stealing bike from garage

Good dog: A man who was stealing an expensive bicycle from an open garage took a moment to pet the family's golden retriever. (San Diego Police Department)

SAN DIEGO — Even a thief cannot resist man’s best friend.

A man who was stealing a $1,300 bicycle from an open garage in San Diego stopped to pet the household dog who had entered the area, the San Diego Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

The alleged theft occurred at about 10:40 p.m. PDT on July 15 in the Pacific Beach neighborhood of the city, KGTV reported.

The man, wearing a white cap, blue shorts and orange athletic shoes, was in the process of stealing a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle,” police wrote on Facebook.

“This isn’t your average bike; it’s distinct, featuring “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an “8-ball” logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern,” the post stated.

Video below contains language that may be offensive to some viewers.

The man was just about to leave with the bike when the family’s dog, a golden retriever, emerged from the house and gave the thief a friendly, tail-wagging greeting, KGTV reported.

Video surveillance showed the man bringing the bicycle back into the garage and squatting down to pet the dog.

“You’re so cool. Come here,” the man tells the dog as he pets him. “You’re the coolest dog I’ve ever known. I love you, too. You’re a sweetheart.

“Where’s your dad? Your dad should know not to leave your garage open,” the man says as he rubs the dog’s belly. “Dad? Where are you?”

The dog then licks the man’s face.

“I love you too,” he says before pedaling the bicycle away from the house, according to the video.

The golden retriever watched him leave, still wagging his tail, The Washington Post reported.

Police are hoping the video will help someone recognize the burglar or give authorities details that could help them identify the suspect, KGTV reported.

SDPD is asking anyone who may recognize the burglar or bike to give them details that could help them identify the suspect.

“Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable,” police wrote on Facebook.