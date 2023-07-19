‘Zack & Cody’ star Dylan Sprouse marries Barbara Palvin in Hungary

Married: Barbara Palvin and Dylan Sprouse were married last weekend, according to media reports. (Taylor Hill/Getty Images)

Actor Dylan Sprouse and model Barbara Palvin were married over the weekend in Hungary, according to published reports.

Sprouse, 30, who came to stardom in the role of Zack Martin in the Disney television series “The Suite Life of Zack & Cody” from 2005 to 2008, married Palvin on her parents’ property in Hungary, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which cited Vogue Weddings.

Palkin, 29, said that the newlyweds will have a bigger wedding this fall in California.

“(This past weekend) was supposed to be an intimate event,” Palvin told Vogue Weddings. “But we ended up having 115 guests, because there are a lot of people we care about and we wanted them all to be there.”

Local outlet Bors Online first reported news of the marriage. Palvin, 29, wore a Vivienne Westwood wedding gown.

The couple exchanged wedding vows in the same church where Palvin’s parents were married 34 years ago, “Today” reported.

The couple confirmed their engagement last month in a conversation with Sprouse’s twin brother, Cole Sprouse, in V Magazine last month. They said they got engaged in September 2022, according to Entertainment Weekly.

Representatives for Dylan Sprouse and Palvin have declined comment, People reported.

