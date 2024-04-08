Trina to release new memoir, 'Da Baddest'

Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

After over 20 years of calling herself "Da Baddest B****," Trina is ready to share her story. This fall, she'll release a new memoir, Da Baddest, which will drop via Simon & Schuster.

It will provide an "evocative look into Trina’s upbringing" as a sheltered child with dreams of becoming a background dancer in rap videos and a "powerful, successful and magnetic woman, a woman who was entirely self-reliant and independent."

Things took a different turn, as she's now an icon in the rap game who has had much influence on others. The book will prove "why she is the blueprint" and show the ways in which she "helped pave the way for the future of female rappers and hip-hop artists," according to a press release.

Da Baddest will drop on October 8; fans should expect a contribution from Missy Elliott, as she wrote the foreword for the book.

"Trina always understands the assignment," Missy wrote, per People. "She knows how to adapt to evolving sounds, generations and trends without losing the core of who she is as an artist."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

