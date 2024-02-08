TV One's 50 years of ﻿'Good Times' ﻿anniversary event kicks off Friday

CBS Photo Archive/Getty Images

By Jamia Pugh

It's been 50 years since the iconic TV sitcom Good Times first aired on CBS, and this weekend, TV One is celebrating with a three-day marathon.

Starting Friday, February 9, at 8 p.m. ET and continuing through Sunday, February 11, the network will air Good Times 50 Still Golden, an exclusively curated event featuring special content and interviews with series stars Jimmie WalkerBern Nadette Stanis and Ralph Carter.

The celebration kicks off with two episodes of Maude, which introduces the character of Florida Evans, played by Esther Rolle. The marathon continues with episodes spanning all six seasons of Good Times. 

Created by prolific TV producer Norman Lear, with Black TV creators Eric Monte and Mike Evans, the groundbreaking show featuring an all-Black cast aired its first episode on February 8, 1974. The show authentically depicted the struggles and triumphs of a Black family in Chicago.

Aside from the 50th anniversary Good Times marathon, the series airs weekly on Saturdays on TV One.

