Two Quincy Jones albums get expanded digital reissues in celebration of his 90th birthday

Two of Quincy Jones' classic albums have gotten new, expanded edition digital releases as part of the continuing celebration of the legendary music producer's 90th birthday this year.

The new releases include 1989's Back on the Block, which featured musicians such as Chaka Khan, Dionne WarwickLuther VandrossIce-T and Ella Fitzgerald. The expanded edition includes 27 new tracks, including remixes, edits and extended mixes.

Also getting a new digital reissue is 1995's Q's Jook Joint, which featured special guests Barry WhiteBonoCharlie WilsonQueen LatifahPhil CollinsStevie Wonder and others. The expanded edition includes 21 new tracks, including 11 mixes and edits. Instrumental versions of the track "Slow Jams," featuring Babyface, White and others, and another nine mixes of "Stomp," which features Khan, Wilson and Coolio, are also included.

Back on the Block and Q's Jook Joint are both available on streaming services now.

Jones celebrated his 90th birthday on March 14. His legacy was celebrated in July with a two-night, star-studded celebration at the Hollywood Bowl, featuring performances by such artists as John LegendJennifer HudsonH.E.R. and Stevie Wonder.

