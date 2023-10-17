Tyga channels "Ice Ice Baby" in new Vanilla Ice-inspired video, "Bops Goin Brazy"

Last Kings Music / EMPIRE

By Jamia Pugh

Tyga is paying homage to Vanilla Ice and his 1990 song "Ice Ice Baby" with a new music video for "Bops Goin Brazy," inspired by the hit song.

The single, released in July, features a heavy sample of Vanilla Ice's most popular track. In the official music video, dropped off on Tuesday, Tyga remakes the original video's opening shot of graffiti being sprayed on the wall.

The "Taste" rapper takes center stage throughout the visual as he's backed up by a variety of dancers who hit upbeat choreography — even Tyga joins in with his moves.

Tyga's video for "Bops Goin Brazy," as described in the announcement, "is more than just a music video - it's a celebration of creativity, passion, and the power of music."

