Tyla's "Water" scores 10th week atop 'Billboard''s U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart

It may come as no surprise to some that Tyla's viral breakthrough hit, "Water," nabbed a 10th week atop Billboard's U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart.

The South African star on the rise holds the crown after making her Billboard debut with the song in October and climbing to number one to halt the 58-week record held by Rema and Selena Gomez's "Calm Down."

It's her first and only number one on a Billboard chart, but the smash single also has a home on its Mainstream R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay, Rhythmic Airplay, Pop Airplay and, most notably, the all-genre Hot 100 list.

Since releasing the track via FAX Records/Epic Records in July, Tyla unveiled its accompanying music video, which has amassed 41 million views on YouTube, and made her U.S. TV debut with a live performance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

She told People of the famous hip-and-butt dance where she throws a bottle of water behind her back that the choreography came naturally.

"I worked with my choreographer in South Africa and we made that dance and when I performed on stage I just threw water, like I didn't even think about it."

