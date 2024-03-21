Tyler, the Creator debuts Louis Vuitton collection: "I am very proud of how it came out"

The wait for Tyler, the Creator's Louis Vuitton collection is over. In honor of its debut Thursday, Tyler shared a two-minute video highlighting some of the behind-the-scenes action that went into the body of work.

In it, he's seen dragging an oversized camera into the studio, positioning it and taking photos of the LV models in his pieces. He then moves around the venue and realizes there's no one around to help him.

“Where is everybody? F***,” Tyler yells. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he shares how he got started in fashion and goes through some of the brands, including Vans, Lacoste and Converse, he's been able to work with.

"All that preparation went to work when i got the opportunity at louis vuitton to do this collection," he said. "I was not nervous i did not feel pressure i was beyond ready. i am very proud of how it came out."

Tyler continued, "On top of everything i got to use my friends in it and the same production crew ive used on everything since the yonkers video. ive been making clothing along side music since i was 13. nice to add this to the list."

Tyler's Craggy Monogram LV collection includes clothes he'd wear, like a baby blue V-neck knitted vest, pastel shoes and Bermuda shorts, as well as accessories including a collectible cereal bowl, leather golf bag and club head covers.

"P[harrell] has always left a door open for me," Tyler said of his mentor, who is also the men's creative director at LV. "But I still can't believe this one."

