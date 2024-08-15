Tyler, the Creator wants to apologize to Eminem

Tyler, the Creator paid Mav Carter's Mavericks podcast a visit, and one of the topics of discussion was his desire to apologize to Eminem.

Tyler said he wants to say sorry to Eminem for his critique of his 2010 album, Recovery, which he shared on social media nearly 15 years ago. Though he initially disliked the project, he says his thoughts about it changed after watching a series about addiction earlier this year.

"After watching [Painkiller on Netflix], I felt so bad about those tweets and things like that because thinking from his perspective, someone like me publicly saying that stuff and him getting off drugs and being clean and getting to a point in his life that that's behind him and me implying that this s*** is wack – he probably felt like I was attacking him," said Tyler. "I thought I was just like, 'I don't like the music.'"

He adds his "perspective was so limited" and mentioned how Em has impacted his career as a rapper. "It meant a lot to him and my f****** young stupid a** was like, 'I wanna hear "Same Song & Dance"! I loved The Eminem Show!' But he's not there anymore. I felt terrible."

Tyler also talked about how fans don't respect artists' privacy, saying, "Because of the internet, people don’t know personal boundaries anymore, and it’s normalized ... [but] it’s like, ‘We don’t know each other.’ Because you like a song, or because you like a movie, that gives you permission to be a f****’ weirdo?”

He then blasted artists who make "meme music" for a payday and not the passion.

“When every publication is like, ‘Hell yeah, let’s put that out,’ now you’re taking up space for n***** like me,” he said.

The full episode's on YouTube.

