Tyra Banks celebrates 50th birthday with new ice cream-themed graphic novel

As Tyra Banks rings in her 50th birthday, she's also celebrating the start of something fresh — a brand new book about her love of ice cream.

A fresh-faced Banks posed for pictures shared to Instagram with a three-tiered cake graphic with the words "The House of Smize" written across the top.

It's the title of the new graphic novel she's co-writing "all about age and dreams and yep, lotsa yummy ice cream," she said.

In her December 4 birthday post, the iconic supermodel opened up about aging and her desire to explore other passions.

"I think we have to look at ... these big milestone years like, 'I GET to be that age.' A Blessing," she said. "You don't have to stay stuck. You can start off doing one thing, and as the years go by, you switch that ish up."

The new book is an extension of Banks' SMiZE & Dream frozen custard company, founded with her and her mother's love for ice cream in mind.

"Yeah, it's my birthday but I am curious about YOU. What’s YOUR DREAM?" she asked of her followers.

She empowered fans to "Wake up and DREAM" in the new year.

"And we are gonna DREAM really BIG…together," she said.

