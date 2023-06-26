Tyrese teases new baby-making album, 'Beautiful Pain': "Your brother and sister is coming"

Singer and songwriter Tyrese is busy working on his upcoming album, one that he says is for the R&B lovebirds.

In an interview with The Shade Room, Tyrese dropped hints about the project's content, its emphasis on love and affection, and how he gets through recording a body of work.

"I don't wanna let anybody down but I have to tell y'all, this Beautiful Pain album is grown," he said. "All you bad a** kids ... when y'all go night night, your mama and your daddy gonna be in the bedroom ... and your brother and sister is coming from this album."

He continued, "This is about to be the pandemic baby boom part two."

The 44-year-old singer spoke about the album's aim to unite couples, especially with today's music focusing on dividing relationships.

"A lot of people out here, they perpetuate negativity in their music — trying to get you to leave that man or that woman. I feel like this Beautiful Pain album is going to be a divorce deterrent," he said.

"The vulnerabilities, the intimacy, you're gonna wanna touch your girl's face again."

The "Sweet Lady" singer says he's been working on the album for almost a year now — the longest it's ever taken him to complete a project. And each time he finishes recording a track, leaving his "heart on the mic," it takes at least five days to "emotionally recover," he says.

The new 20-track collection features questions as song titles, such as "When was it over for you?"

Beautiful Pain is expected sometime this year.

