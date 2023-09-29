Update: Duane Davis indicted for murder in fatal drive-by shooting of Tupac

Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

By Josh Margolin, Alex Stone, and Meredith Deliso

Duane Keith Davis has been indicted on murder charges in connection with the shooting of Tupac Shakurwho was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in 1996, a senior law enforcement official confirmed to ABC News.

The celebrated hip-hop artist was shot on September 7, 1996, and died of his injuries in the hospital six days later. He was 25.

Davis, also known as Keffe D or Keefe D, claims to be one of two living witnesses, along with Suge Knight, to the Vegas shooting that killed the rapper, according to a search warrant released by police. He was taken into custody without incident early Friday morning while on a walk near his home, the official said.

The case remained cold for decades, before an apparent break over the summer. In July, police conducted a nighttime search of Davis' Las Vegas-area home in connection with the Tupac murder investigation.

Magazine articles about Tupac and his death were among the items seized by police during the search, a law enforcement official briefed on the investigation told ABC News. The search warrant listed a "copy of Vibe Magazine on Tupac" among the items seized.

The probe into Tupac's death also gained new momentum after Netflix aired Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders in 2018 and Davis' book Compton Street Legend came out in 2019.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!