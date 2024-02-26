Usher adds new European dates to Past Present Future Tour

Looks like Usher will be spending more time overseas during his Past Present Future Tour in 2025.

The R&B singer has announced newly-added dates to the European leg of the tour.

Three shows will be on sale this week, an addition to the 12 shows in London, Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

It's due to "incredible fan demand" that more show opportunities are popping up. Prior to the three new dates, each of the overseas shows sold out.

Usher will first bring his Past Present Future Tour to stages across the U.S. this year, making multiple stops in Baltimore, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Washington, Toronto, Brooklyn and other major cities.

Concertgoers can expect performances of songs from his 30-year career as well as new material from his ninth studio album, Coming Home, which released February 9.

