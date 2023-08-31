Usher and Alicia Keys hint a "My Boo" sequel could be in the works

Are Usher and Alicia Keys teaming up for a "My Boo" sequel? The artists seem to be hinting another collab could be in the works.



When a fan on social media expressed their love of the track – which celebrates its 20th anniversary next year – and asked for a sequel, Alicia responded with the looking eye emojis, and tagged Usher and producer Jermaine Dupri.



Usher replied, "What we doin," with another set of looking eye emojis.



"My Boo" was originally released in August 2004 as part of the deluxe edition of Usher's Confessions. It peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and won the Grammy for Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.

