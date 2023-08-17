Usher announces final show dates of 'My Way' Las Vegas residency

Usher announced the final 12 shows of his Usher: My Way The Vegas Residency at Dolby Live theater in Las Vegas.

The performances going on sale are on November 3, 4, 7, 8, 10, 11, 22, 24, 25 and 29, with his final two shows set for December 1 and 2.

The hit concert series, which opened in July 2022 and sold out all shows so far, according to event organizers, takes the audience on a journey through Usher's long-spanning R&B career, featuring some of his top hits of the '90s and today.

Fans can still purchase a limited number of tickets that remain for previously announced dates in October.

Presale tickets for the upcoming November and December shows will be available starting August 18 through August 24, with public-sale tickets becoming available on August 25.

The "Superstar" singer has made headlines with the popular show due to his trend of serenading the celebrity women who attend, like Saweetie, Winnie Harlow and most notably, Keke Palmer.

