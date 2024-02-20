Usher announces European, U.K. dates for Past Present Future Tour

Have no worries, European fans of Usher. The R&B icon is taking his much-anticipated Past Present Future Tour overseas.

He announced Tuesday the dates he'll make stops in Europe and the U.K. The six shows are slated for April and May 2025.

Usher will first play London's O2 Arena on April 1, 2 and 5 and will later travel to the Accor Arena in Paris on April 15, the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on April 22 and the Uber Arena in Berlin on May 1.

"Europe, you ready?" Usher says of the added shows. "After the epic experience at the Super Bowl and the huge demand for shows across North America, I'm happy to announce I'm coming your way as well ... This tour is both a celebration of the past 30 years and a glimpse into the future. We are just getting started!"

Before heading overseas, Usher will perform hits of the past and songs from his latest album, Coming Home, during a four-month trek throughout the U.S.

Tickets for the new dates will be available starting February 22; North American show tickets are currently available for purchase.

