Usher to be honored with Lifetime Achievement BET Award

Usher is set to be honored with the Lifetime Achievement BET Award at the BET Awards this year.



The award is given to "industry pioneers who have powerfully shifted culture and the entertainment industry." Previous recipients include Whitney Houston, Prince, Queen Latifah, Mary J. Blige and Busta Rhymes.



"The relationship between BET and Usher spans decades, from his multiple appearances on 106 & Park, to most recently winning the Entertainer of the Year trophy at the 55th NAACP Image Awards," Connie Orlando, BET EVP of specials, music programming & music strategy, said in a statement.



She added, "From his chart-topping hits, electrifying performances, and unforgettable vocals to his signature moves and sound, Usher continues to stand on culture, setting new standards for the music industry and Black Excellence. We look forward to creating an amazing lineup to pay tribute to our global icon."



Usher is also nominated for four awards at this year's ceremony. The BET Awards 2024 will air live on June 30 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.

